Dan David Prize Relaunches as the Largest History Prize in the World

Nominations now open for relaunched Dan David Prize, awarding $3 million annually to early- and mid-career scholars Tweet this

"We are proud of the work we have done over the past two decades, recognizing major breakthroughs in the sciences and the humanities," said Ariel David, board member of the Dan David Foundation and son of the Prize founder. "But we live in a world in which investment in the humanities, particularly in the historical disciplines, is declining, even though we know how important studying the past is for understanding the present and building the future. For these reasons we have decided to focus our resources on this field and help catalyze the next generation of scholars."

The Dan David Prize is endowed by the Dan David Foundation and headquartered at Tel Aviv University.

"The preservation, study, and communication of our history has always been a central part of human culture," said Yo-Yo Ma, cellist and 2006 Dan David Prize Laureate. "I hope the Dan David Prize's new path will be a launchpad for the next generation of historians and active citizens, who will help redefine the field in the 21st century and allow us to better understand our shared humanity."

Nominations for the new Prize are now being accepted until November 1, 2021.

The Dan David Prize is the largest history prize in the world, endowed by the Dan David Foundation and headquartered at Tel Aviv University.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dan David Prize