Dan Dillingham Named Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Quantum5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum5, the first-ever sustainable training tech for automotive, announced today that explosive growth in 2023 has led the company to hire Dan Dillingham as the new Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Prior to joining Quantum5, Dillingham served as the Senior Vice President of Sales at Dealer Alchemist, where he grew client sales by 200%, as well as helped land the company on the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies list. Beforehand, he held the Regional Vice President position for automotive software company Elead. As a 17-year employee and VP at Elead, Dillingham helped take the company from 100 stores in 2004 to over 3800 when CDK Global acquired Elead in 2018 for approximately $550 million.

"My passion is helping retail automotive evolve and grow, so when I heard the work Quantum5 is doing to develop and train the next group of automotive professionals in a way no one has done before, I jumped at the chance. I am excited to be a part of bringing a better learning solution to the industry," said Dillingham.

"We just got back from NADA and what I heard over and over again was, "Dave, how do you assemble such a remarkable team?" I feel the addition of Dan falls in line with Quantum5 having the best people in the business to serve our clients and partners. We are honored to bring him on board," said David O'Brien, CEO of Quantum5.

Dillingham fills the role of Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing as Vantine continues to build and nurture deep relationships throughout the industry as the Vice President of Sales and the face of the brand moving forward.

Unlike other training programs, Quantum5 joins the power of in-person skills training with backend technology that includes AI learning, gamification, and community building to create ongoing proficiency in learners. As sales and service teams work their way through the different levels of the app, they become better at determining needs and motivations of buyers, delivering value and handling objections. These skills work together to increase both sales and retention opportunities across the dealership.

For more information on Quantum5 and how it can help digitally transform your sales and service teams through best-in-class training, visit www.quantum5.ai.

About Quantum5

Quantum5 is the first-ever sustainable training tech for automotive, and is the only training suite with an omni-channel approach to delivering an excellent consumer experience. Using an advanced learning platform, Quantum5 delivers skills training that drives the entire sales and service process within an automotive buying experience. By focusing on the 5-core trust and relationship sales skills proven to improve customer experiences, Quantum5 increases employee performance and enables learners to build authentic lifetime value relationships. Find out more at www.quantum5.ai.

