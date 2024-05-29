Dan Fogelberg's Maine Estate Collection To be Sold at Auction

"We are honored to have the opportunity to handle Fogelberg's amazing collections from his Maine home." Post this

Best known for hit songs like, "Same Old Lang Syne," "Leader of the Band," "Longer," and the Kentucky Derby theme, "Run for the Roses." Fogelberg was an accomplished multi-instrumentalist who performed a one-man show at Carnegie Hall when he was 27. With seven platinum albums to his name, he was inducted into the Hit Parade Hall of Fame, the Red Rocks Performers Hall of Fame, and the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017 for his contributions to the music industry. "The Reach," his song about life and lobstering on the coast of Maine, is a local radio staple.

Thomaston Place owner and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux said: "We are honored to have the opportunity to handle Fogelberg's amazing collections from his Maine home."

Fogelberg's wife Jean noted: "Dan's taste in art was as diverse and eclectic as his taste in music and he collected from all over the country. As an art major at the University of Illinois, he studied American and European masters and their techniques. After his first hit records, he left Los Angeles for a ranch in Colorado and became immersed in the western and Native American cultures of the Four Corners region of the southwest. In the mid-eighties he purchased an old Captain's cottage on Deer Isle and sailed the coast of New England until the last months of his life."

The sale will include outstanding examples of European marble and bronze sculpture, important European prints, finely crafted Native American woven and beaded artifacts, and decorative arts. Featured items will include: a Carrara marble sculpture depicting a young Neapolitan fisherman by Cesare Lapini (1848-1893), a circa 1652 etching with drypoint titled "Faust" by Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijn (1606-1669), a beautiful watercolor depicting a grey whale mother and calf by Robert Wyland (1956- ), a 19th Century Sioux Native American beaded and quilled pipe bag, an early 20th Century Navajo eye dazzler Germantown rug, and a pair of Buccellati Italian sterling silver dolphin form candlesticks. The auction will also offer a man's moose skin fringed and beaded jacket by the Overland Sheepskin Co.

All lots will be available for viewing at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries' website, www.thomastonauction.com. Virtual catalogs will be available; and live in-person bidding, telephone, absentee, and online bidding on three internet platforms will be available for each auction.

