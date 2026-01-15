Dan Franzese Launches Campaign for Congress in President Trump's Home District in Palm Beach County (Florida's 22nd District)

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Franzese announced today the official launch of his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in President Donald J. Trump's home district in Palm Beach County, Florida (FL CD -22), running on a record of business leadership, community service, and conservative values.

Franzese is a proud America First candidate who enters the race focused on affordability, accountability, and ensuring South Florida families have a representative who delivers results and puts the district first.

"Florida needs leaders who know how to build, manage, and deliver results, not just talk about them," said Dan Franzese. "I've spent my life creating jobs, balancing budgets, and solving problems. In Congress, I will focus on affordability, responsible governance, and policies that strengthen Florida families and our local economy."

An honors graduate of Amherst College who also earned an MBA at the Wharton School of Business, Franzese built a decades-long career in finance and investment management, helping grow businesses, create jobs, and responsibly steward capital. He later brought those same principles to his community, serving as a church treasurer and chief financial officer, strengthening financial controls and restoring fiscal balance, an experience he says is essential for effective representation.

Franzese was the Republican nominee for Florida's 22nd Congressional District in 2024, winning a competitive three-way primary with 53 percent of the vote and mounting the strongest challenge ever against the long-time Democratic incumbent, Lois Frankel. He earned the 2024 endorsement of President Donald J. Trump, who praised Franzese as a leader who understands how to grow the economy, lower taxes, and eliminate government waste.

"With President Trump leading our nation, Florida needs strong partners in Congress who will help advance policies that deliver real results," Franzese said. "I will work side by side with President Trump to keep America strong by defending our Constitution, promoting economic growth, and ensuring accountability to the people we serve."

Franzese emphasized that his campaign will focus on Florida-first priorities, practical solutions, and restoring trust between voters and their elected representatives.

"This campaign is about results, not rhetoric," Franzese added. "Floridians deserve a representative who understands their lives, respects their values, and knows how to get things done."

You can learn more about Dan and his campaign at DanForUSA.com.

