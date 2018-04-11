Dan Harrington to Head Cementir Holding's Region North America

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aalborg Cement Company Inc. through its parent company Cementir Holding S.p.A. has acquired controlling shares of Lehigh White Cement Company and appointed veteran cement executive Daniel Harrington to lead the organization. Trading under the AALBORG WHITE® brand, Cementir is the world's largest producer and exporter of white cement and has a long history of doing business in North America as a partner in Lehigh White Cement Company. Under Mr. Harrington's direction Cementir's newly formed Region North America will be comprised of the North American cement production and distribution operations of Lehigh White Cement and the Group's existing U.S. concrete products company, Vianini Pipe, Inc. which produces reinforced concrete pipe and related products. Harrington brings more than forty years of cement industry management experience to this position. Previously he served as President and CEO of Lehigh Hanson North America where he guided the building materials giant through 2015 and as the Chairman of the Portland Cement Association. He is an alumnus of Pennsylvania State University, B.A. in science, Fairleigh Dickinson University, M.B.A. in finance and Claremont Graduate University where he was awarded a M.A. and Ph.D. in executive management.