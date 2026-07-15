Dan Ives and Yorkville Securities form Yorkville Ives, a Reimagined, Modern Merchant Bank

One of Wall Street's leading technology analysts joins forces with Yorkville Securities to create a modern merchant bank, an integrated model combining research, advisory, capital markets, and principal investing

Yorkville Ives launches as AI accelerates one of the largest capital formation cycles in decades

Dan Ives brings 25+ years of enterprise technology and AI research to Yorkville Ives

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yorkville Securities and Dan Ives, one of Wall Street's most recognized technology analysts and voices on artificial intelligence, today announced they are joining forces to form Yorkville Ives & Co. a modern merchant bank built for the next era of innovation and capital formation.

Dan Ives, Credit: Tamara Beckwith, N.Y.Post

Yorkville Ives brings together two global brands: Yorkville Securities' buy-side experience of investing principal capital and deal-making prowess and Dan's world-class, globally followed technology research. Yorkville Ives is positioned to deliver an integrated platform for companies and investors navigating a period of significant market transformation.

A Model to Navigate Change

The next phase of growth across artificial intelligence, disruptive technology, energy transition, infrastructure, industrials, and other growth sectors, will require more than traditional investment banking. Companies and investors increasingly need a partner that combines differentiated market insight with strategic advice, flexible capital, and long-term alignment. Yorkville Ives brings those capabilities together under one platform. By investing capital alongside clients, the firm aligns its interests with the businesses and investors it serves.

"The fourth industrial revolution is here, and it needs a new kind of bank, a modern merchant bank. Research, banking, trading, and capital, all under one hood, all pointed at the biggest transformation the markets have ever seen," said Dan Ives, Partner and Senior Managing Director. "I looked for partners with deep Wall Street experience, a proven investing track record, great people, and the ability to move quickly. That's exactly what Yorkville brings to the table."

"The firms that will define the next decade won't simply advise clients, they'll invest alongside them," said Roger Briggs, Chief Executive Officer of Yorkville Ives. "That's been Yorkville's philosophy. Companies need a strategic partner that can help shape opportunities, structure transactions, provide capital, and stay engaged long after a deal closes. That's the modern merchant bank in this AI era we're building at Yorkville Ives."

Built to Stand Alongside Clients

Yorkville Ives provides an integrated suite of services, including:

Debt and equity capital raising across public and private markets

Principal investing alongside clients and partners

Independent equity research across technology, AI, industrials, energy, infrastructure, and other growth sectors

Strategic advisory for mergers and acquisitions, capital structure, and complex corporate transactions

Institutional trading and execution services

For more information, visit www.yorkvilleives.com or contact [email protected].

About Yorkville Ives & Co., LLC

Yorkville Ives & Co. is a modern merchant bank combining proprietary equity research, strategic advisory, capital raising, and principal investment. Headquartered in New Jersey and affiliated with Yorkville Advisors Global, LP (a SEC registered investment adviser to a family of investment funds), the firm partners with boards, management teams, business owners, financial sponsors, and investors to navigate strategic decisions and drive durable, long-term value creation.

Securities offered through Yorkville Ives & Co only in those jurisdictions where it is appropriately registered/licensed., a registered broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC, 1012 Springfield Ave., Mountainside, NJ 07092. Yorkville Ives & Co. is affiliated with Yorkville Advisors Global, LP.

*Subject to pending regulatory approval the Firm has filed a Continuing Membership Application with FINRA seeking approval to expand into the research line of business. Subject to FINRA approval and satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements, the Firm expects to launch the business line this quarter.

SOURCE Yorkville Ives & Co.