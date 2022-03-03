Dan Krentzman Promoted to Director of Development for Sanctuary Medicinals in Florida

APOPKA, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Medicinals today announced Dan Krentzman has been promoted to Director of Development. Krentzman, hired in June 2020, was one of the first employees to join the team in Florida and was initially brought on as a Project Manager to establish Sanctuary's dispensary footprint in the state. His background of military leadership, design and construction of healthcare facilities and recent development projects in Florida's medical marijuana industry made him a perfect fit for this role. Krenztman hit the ground running, managing design professionals, consultants, purchase and leasing requirements, multiple properties, permitting, construction and more.

To date, Krentzman has completed construction of six dispensaries for Sanctuary with an additional four under construction, eight in permitting and several others in various stages of design development. In his day-to-day, Krentzman coordinates with internal and external stakeholders, managing the complete life cycle of over 20 projects from site selection through opening day and beyond. He is vital to Sanctuary's expansion across the state and contributes to more than just statewide development.

Krentzman is also an Army veteran of 13 years with three deployments as an Infantry Officer to Iraq and Afghanistan and leadership roles in multiple units. With his experience in various industries, the military and a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Florida, Krentzman contributes to process improvement across several facets of the business including compliance, operations, strategy and security.

"Sanctuary is proud of Dan Krentzman's service to our country and his commitment to quality and professionalism," said Sanctuary's President James Alex. "He is an asset to Sanctuary and to the patients we serve, and we're excited to watch him continue his excellent work in this new role."

Krentzman resides in Tampa, where he is a proud father of a three-year-old daughter and husband to wife Jessica, who works in the education industry and is just a few months away from earning her PhD. He hails from New Jersey originally but has lived in New York, Georgia, Germany and North Carolina. Krentzman and his family enjoy traveling and spending time together as much as possible.

