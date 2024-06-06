Dan Larkin Joins Lumio as Chief Strategy Officer

Larkin's Solar Experience Extends Over a Decade from Solo, Encōr, SunEdison, and Evolve Solar

LEHI, Utah, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio , the preeminent leader in personalized renewable energy, announced today the appointment of Dan Larkin as Chief Strategy Officer. Larkin's extensive experience with various niches of the solar industry provides a comprehensive perspective that will elevate and drive growth at Lumio.

"As we continue helping homeowners nationwide make the switch to solar, we're confident that Dan's leadership, strategy, and vision will enhance Lumio's routes to market through strong partnerships, programs, and company-wide strategies,'' said Andrew Walton, CEO at Lumio. "Dan's multifaceted understanding of the complexities of the solar industry will provide Lumio with new growth opportunities during this crucial economic landscape as we drive the industry leading strategy to make power personal."

Larkin was most recently the founder and CEO of Solo, a solar software company aimed at optimizing sales flows and streamlining company operations. In just six years, Solo scaled quickly in the market and now originates 40% of all residential quotes annually, with Larkin overseeing the expansion since the beginning. His extensive knowledge of problem-solving from a solar software perspective uniquely positions him to understand the nuances of solar as he leads through strategy and growth at Lumio. Larkin's accolades include EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist in 2022, Utah Business Forty Under 40, Office of the Secretary of Defense Patriot Award Recipient, and Glassdoor's Top CEOs in 2021.

"Lumio's resilience and innovation in making power personal has been inspiring since its inception and now I am excited to be a contributor to that mission in order to bring about positive change for homeowners and the industry alike," said Larkin. "I have been so impressed with the strength and expertise found in the team here and look forward to fostering that further as we push the boundaries and innovate from the front."

Prior to his tenure at Solo, Larkin was part of the team that launched Encōr, a fullstack solar company that installed thousands of projects, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands employed across the country. Larkin was involved with providing a comprehensive customer experience throughout the entirety of a homeowner's switch to solar. At Encōr, he oversaw the development of a software that was eventually branded as Solo to be a standalone product for other solar companies to use. Before Encōr, Larkin started Evolve Solar, which was the fastest growing solar company in the nation prior to being acquired by SunEdison.

About Lumio

Lumio is a leader in the residential solar industry providing high customer experience, quality, and energy products. As it strives to make power personal for consumers through sustainable power in the home and on-the-go, the company delivers opportunities for personal, diversified, and decentralized power. Built from the town up, Lumio's team members across the country are dedicated to their stewardship with nature and crafting earth's best home experience.

