Dan Lundergan Named CEO of University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics

"With more than 40 years of experience, expertise, and success leading throughout our organization, I can't think of anyone more qualified to lead our health care system going forward," said Michael L. Good, M.D., Senior Vice President for Health Sciences, Executive Dean of the School of Medicine, and CEO of U of U Health. "Dan brings a proven track record of excellence. He has earned the trust and respect of our team of teams during the many years he has served our organization. We are fortunate to have him in this key leadership role at such a critical time."

Having spent more than four decades working at U of U Health, Lundergan has a storied career that began as a worker in the hospital laundry. He's since worked his way up through virtually every facet of the organization. Along the way, he developed a deep respect for the diverse individuals who work in academic medicine and health sciences. He is dedicated to advancing health and wellness through culture by building the highest-quality teams in the region to deliver some of the highest-quality care in the nation.

Known for his unrelenting focus on delivering world-class health care to patients at U of U Health, Lundergan has overseen the organization while it has been recognized for major accolades. University of Utah Hospital ranked top ten in the country for inpatient and for ambulatory care in the annual Vizient Quality and Accountability Study; top hospital in Utah for the eighth consecutive year in the U.S. News & World Report annual survey; and one of Forbes's Best Employers for Diversity.

During the past year, Lundergan helped guide the organization through the current COVID-19 pandemic, the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, and other major system events, including the opening of the Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital last summer.

"I am humbled to serve as CEO in an organization that I truly love," Lundergan says. "I've spent my entire career here, and I'm deeply invested in the quality care of our patients and the success of our organization and employees. Trust, respect, and teamwork are the core principles that have always guided me, and I plan to continue leading with those priorities at the forefront."

Lundergan received a bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Utah and a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) at the University of Minnesota. A married father of three boys, he and his family enjoy participating in many of Utah's unique outdoor activities, including skiing, biking, and hiking. Competitive by nature, Lundergan once climbed Utah's highest peak—King's Peak—just one day before knee surgery, a testament to his focus on resiliency and success.

"I'm honored to serve in this role," he says. "Having grown alongside U of U Health, I can honestly say that our health system and its collaboration with research, education, and community engagement missions are unmatched in the nation. I'm proud to build on our culture of trust, honesty, and mutual respect as we continue to care for our community and advance health care in our region and the nation."

