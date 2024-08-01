Dan Luzius Joins ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales as VP of Engineering

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Luzius as Vice President of Engineering, enhancing our applied product sales coverage in the Pacific Northwest. Dan has over 20 years of commercial HVAC experience, including an 18-year tenure at DLR Group as a Mechanical Engineering Leader and Principal.

Dan Luzius, VP of Engineering

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dan shared, "I am excited to join my good friends at ACI! With over 20 years experience designing mechanical systems, I am thrilled to leverage my knowledge in new and creative ways. Collaborating closely with professionals across all aspects of the industry presents an incredible opportunity for both ACI and its customers to reach new heights."

Dan's extensive relationships with clients in the tech office, healthcare, and education segments are vital to ACI. He brings a deep understanding of industry networks and innovative designs. Dan will leverage these connections to expand ACI's reach, foster strong partnerships and enhance our reputation. His mechanical skills and commercial building owner perspectives will drive in growth for our business.

"Adding Dan to the ACI team brings practical knowledge from the consulting engineer perspective. He understands national and local building codes, sustainable systems, and most importantly, has an owner's perspective on how high-performance buildings make a difference in attracting the best talent," said Keith Glasch ACI Mechanical and HVAC President.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales:

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is the Pacific Northwest's premier vendor for commercial HVAC applications. The company collaborates with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers to deliver exceptional solutions for various sectors, including education, data centers, commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. With a team of thirty-six degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers, ACI is committed to helping buildings thrive. For more information, please visit acimechsales.com.

