Dan Marino to Highlight Inaugural Miami Retirement Summit on August 3rd

MIAMI, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for his incredible career with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino will be sharing his experience at the Miami Retirement Summit on August 3rd at the beautiful Trump National Hotel in Doral, hosted by Guerra Wealth Advisors.

The Miami Retirement Summit is a first-of-its-kind event designed to not only bring together leaders on all topics pertaining to retirement but also bring together the South Florida community of retirees and pre-retirees to share their own experiences in getting to and through retirement.

Over 700 people will gather in Miami all-day on August 3rd from 8 am to 5 pm to listen to handpicked industry leaders address top problems in retirement income planning, Social Security, Medicare, estate planning, asset protection and advanced investments for retirees.

Speakers include NFL legend Dan Marino, nationally renowned IRA expert Ed Slott, industry leading wealth advisors, estate planning specialists, real estate investment experts, and a former Social Security Administrator.

Experts from all across the country are flying in, such as Maria Diaz, the former public affairs specialist for the Social Security administration, and Mike Bennett, founder of encore estate planning. Keynote speaker Ed Slott, PBS tax & retirement planning guru, is well-known as one of the most knowledgeable people in America on IRAs and retirement planning strategies.

But that's not all – Dan Marino will be throwing passes into the crowd. VIP ticket holders will receive primary seating and pictures with Dan Marino as well as other perks.

Get your tickets with the early bird discount before July 5th at miamiretirementsummit.com .

"One of the main reasons why we put together this summit is to empower pre-retirees and retirees in South Florida with the tools and knowledge to confidently prepare for retirement," said Sebastian Guerra, "Ultimately, we set out to help educate families and transform how they view their finances."

Coffee, snacks and lunch will be included. Seats are limited, and tickets will sell out quickly.

After nearly 40 years of educating families financially in the South Florida area, Guerra Wealth Advisors , one of the top independent wealth advisory firms in Miami serving more than 3,000 clients, is hosting the Miami Retirement Summit to increase awareness on how to build a financial plan that gets you through retirement.

This event is rooted in the work the Guerra family has done serving working and retired clients locally in the community over decades.

About Guerra Wealth Advisors

Guerra Wealth Advisors, established in 1986, has cemented itself as one of the top independent wealth advisory firms in Miami serving more than 3,000 clients, managing over $600 million. As a Registered Investment Advisory Firm, Guerra Advisors, Inc. is held at a fiduciary standard with Sebastian Guerra as the primary IAR. On top of being an RIA, Guerra Advisors, Inc. is a premier South Florida Insurance Agency, regulated by the State of Florida with Fabian Guerra as its primary agent. To learn more, visit www.guerrawealth.com .

