Dan McCusker Named Affiliate of the Year by NACD

The winner of this special Award was announced on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Annual Business Meeting, hosted virtually this year. Dan was commended for his over twenty-five years of dedication to the industry helping make hundreds of chemical distribution companies more successful by improving their operations. Dan served on the NACD ChemEdge committee for ten years, including his term as committee chairman in 2018-2019. He also served on the NACD board during his chairmanship.

"Each year, NACD and our members are inspired by our award recipients," said NACD President and CEO Eric R. Byer. "In a year with so many challenges posed to our industry, our country, and our world, we are prouder than ever of these award recipients who not only met those challenges but also exceeded all our expectations."

"We could not be more thrilled that Dan won this prestigious award," said Sean O'Donnell, Chairman at Datacor. "Dan's primary focus has always been on improving the day-to-day operations of NACD members, and it is an honor to have him recognized for his leadership and loyalty to the association and industry as a whole."

"Dan is the epitome of a team player," commented Tom Jackson, President of Datacor. "The dedication, energy, and enthusiasm he brings to work every day is unmatched and, in our minds, there is no one more deserving of this award."

About NACD

NACD and its nearly 400 member and Affiliate companies are vital to the chemical supply chain providing products to over 750,000 end users. NACD members are leaders in health, safety, security, and environmental performance through implementation of Responsible Distribution, established in 1991 as a condition of membership and a third-party-verified management practice. For more information, visit www.NACD.com.

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of process manufacturing and chemical distribution software that helps professionals maximize productivity, use data as a competitive advantage and drive smarter business growth. By remaining a single source of trusted technology, upholding a longstanding reputation as industry experts and serving as a partner in business improvement, we help modern businesses optimize operations and better serve their customers. Learn more at datacor.com.

Contact: Caitlin O'Donnell, 9732104137, [email protected]

SOURCE Datacor, Inc.

