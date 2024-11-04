Dan Muscatello Joins OneSix as Chief Revenue Officer

This strategic hire comes on the heels of the acquisition of Strong Analytics, a Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) consultancy.

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSix, a leading data and artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy and Premier Snowflake partner, today announced Dan Muscatello as its Chief Revenue Officer. This appointment comes at a pivotal moment as enterprises seek to capture the transformative value of AI—an undertaking that is highly dependent on data preparation, governance, and organizational change. To navigate this successfully, clients need a trusted partner who excels at solving complex problems. OneSix delivers end-to-end data and AI solutions, with a talent mix that is nearly impossible to find under one roof.

Muscatello will be responsible for client acquisition and expansion, overseeing OneSix's marketing, alliances, and field sales operations. A widely regarded and accomplished executive, he has a proven track record for driving significant growth within technology services and software companies.

"Dan's appointment marks an exciting next chapter for OneSix," said Dave Kilimnik, Chief Executive Officer of OneSix. "His impressive track record of scaling growth through process optimization, enhancing client value, and strengthening strategic alliances aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver powerful, value-oriented solutions. We're thrilled to welcome Dan to the team and look forward to the impact his leadership will bring to our clients and our business."

Prior to joining OneSix, Muscatello served as Vice President of Sales at 66degrees, where his team achieved rapid growth and became a top Google Cloud Partner focused on data and AI solutions. His extensive background includes senior enterprise sales roles at industry leaders such as Google, HubSpot, and EMC, where he consistently drove business growth and built strong client relationships. Muscatello brings a wealth of experience in scaling go-to-market operations and driving strategic partnerships across the technology sector.

"I could not be more excited to join OneSix at such an exciting time in our growth trajectory," said Muscatello. "In today's landscape, it's no secret that businesses are focused on gaining a competitive edge by leveraging data and AI. With our deep AI expertise and strong partnership with Snowflake, we have a unique opportunity to help our clients drive real, tangible business outcomes."

Guided by the vision of becoming North America's leading data and AI consultancy for achieving superior business outcomes, OneSix is thrilled to have Muscatello at the helm to drive the company forward.

About OneSix:

OneSix is a leading data and artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy that helps businesses build the strategy, technology, and teams they need to scale growth and innovation. Its team of skilled Data Engineers, Data Scientists, Machine Learning (ML) Experts, and AI Engineers seamlessly integrate with client teams to solve their most challenging business problems. Leveraging strategic partnerships with Snowflake, AWS, Matillion, Fivetran, and more, the company utilizes modern technology, scalable architectures, and industry best practices. With the recent acquisition of Strong Analytics, an ML and AI consultancy, OneSix is a uniquely powerful business partner to the enterprise, with a talent mix that is nearly impossible to find under one roof. To learn more, visit www.onesixsolutions.com .

Media contact: Dana Madama, [email protected]

