Dan Orchard to become Scentsy's interim CEO on May 1

MERIDIAN, Idaho, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scentsy President Dan Orchard will be promoted to interim CEO on May 1, assuming primary responsibility for Scentsy's operations, and will continue to work closely with the Scentsy executive team who oversees company functions.

Dan Orchard

Orchard has a rich history with Scentsy since starting with the company in 2009. He served as brand manager over Scentsy's core product lines before working on Scentsy's international expansion efforts in Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand – even living abroad with his family in the UK and in Australia – before being appointed to Scentsy president in 2019.

Orchard has an MBA from Utah State University, as well as an extensive background in international business, operations, consumer products and direct selling.

Scentsy's Co-CEOs Heidi and Orville Thompson have been called to serve as a mission president couple in London, England, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from July 2021 to June 2024.

"In the past couple of years, we have intentionally worked with the executive team to bring Scentsy to a point where the day-to-day operations do not require our direct involvement and we are confident in being able to step away for a few years and perform this honorable service," said Heidi Thompson.

The Thompsons plan to return to their Scentsy co-CEO roles when they conclude their mission service.

