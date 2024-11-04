Dan Orlando Releases New Single "Perpetual Motion "Featuring Bernie Williams

Emerging Musical Powerhouse Teams Up with Yankees Legend for a Stirring New Collaboration

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising music sensation Dan Orlando has joined forces with New York Yankees legend and Latin Grammy nominated guitarist and composer Bernie Williams to release a new single, "Perpetual Motion." The track, a captivating blend of their individual musical styles, is a celebration of their shared passion for creating timeless music that resonates across generations.

Dan Orlando Berrnie Williams

Bernie Williams, widely known for his Hall of Fame-worthy baseball career, has successfully carved out a second chapter as a respected musician, often blending his love for jazz, Latin, and classical influences. Williams has also become a powerful advocate for charitable causes through his music, further solidifying his role as a leader both on and off the field.

Dan Orlando, a fast-emerging talent in the music world, recently made waves with the release of his debut LP "Heritage Trail," available on all major streaming platforms. His powerful vocals and masterful piano work are quickly establishing him as a notable presence in the contemporary music scene.

"This collaboration with Bernie has been nothing short of inspiring," said Dan Orlando. "We connected so naturally, and 'Perpetual Motion' reflects that synergy. It's a song that not only speaks to our shared musical roots but also our desire to create music that stands the test of time."

Bernie Williams echoed that sentiment, saying, "Music has been a huge part of my life since I left baseball, and working with Dan on 'Perpetual Motion' has been a true highlight. He put so much heart and soul into this project, and I can't wait for our fans—both old and new—to experience it."

The collaboration between Orlando and Williams is already generating buzz in the music world, as the duo expertly weaves together their distinct influences to create a track that is both fresh and deeply evocative. "Perpetual Motion" is now available on all streaming platforms.

For media inquiries, please contact Joshua Baca at [email protected] or Steve Fortunato at [email protected].

SOURCE Dan Orlando