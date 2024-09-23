Dan Orlando Unveils New Music Video for "Music In My Head," Capturing the Heartbeat of a New Generation

"The release of 'Music In My Head' is more than just a milestone—it's a celebration of everyone who has believed in my music for over two decades," said Dan Orlando. "This video is a visual journey capturing the energy and emotion I pour into my music. It's just the beginning of my future—filled with songs that resonate across different styles and audiences."

Dan Orlando's musical path is a story of relentless passion and remarkable talent. A child piano prodigy, his early years were marked by a love for music that defined his life's purpose. Known for his powerful and emotionally charged melodies, Dan's ability to blend rock, pop, and R&B has set him apart as an artist.

His debut studio LP, Heritage Trail, solidified his reputation as one of the most versatile and compelling voices in today's music scene. The album's standout track, "Music in My Head," has captured the hearts of fans and is now brought to life through this new video—a visual narrative reflecting the creative struggles and triumphs every musician faces.

"'Music in My Head' came from a very personal place but speaks to the universal experience of every artist who chases inspiration," Orlando shared. "I wanted this video to tell the story of the creative process—the highs, the lows, and the beauty of finally bringing an idea to life."

This summer, Dan opened for Five for Fighting, showcasing his growing influence in the music industry. As the lead singer of The Lord's of 52nd Street, alongside the original members of Billy Joel's band, Dan continues to build a legacy while carving his unique path. With his second album already in the works and set for release in 2025, he is poised to take his artistry to new heights.

For media inquiries, please contact Joshua Baca at [email protected].

Listen to "Heritage Trail".

Learn more about Dan Orlando.

SOURCE Dan Orlando