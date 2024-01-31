Dan-O's Seasoning Unveils "SEA-soning": The New Culinary Treasure for Seafood Lovers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan-O's Seasoning, the flavor sensation that's been shaking up the seasoning scene since 2015, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its flavorful fleet: SEA-soning. Set to anchor in kitchens nationwide, SEA-SONING is crafted for seafood enthusiasts but is versatile enough to enhance a wide array of dishes.

Catch of the Day! Don't Be Salty!

"SEA-soning is not just a product, it's a wave of innovation in the seasoning world," exclaimed Phillip Crosby, CEO of Dan-O's Seasoning. "With half the sodium of our leading competitor and the use of real sea salt, we're proving that great taste doesn't have to be a sea of salt. 'Don't be salty' isn't just our tagline; it's our culinary philosophy."

Dan "Dan-O" Oliver, the founder, shared his excitement and some mouth-watering ideas for the new seasoning: "Imagine the taste of a perfectly seasoned shrimp scampi, the zesty kick in an Oyster Rockefeller, or the rich flavors in a crab dip that just brings the sea to your table. SEA-soning is the perfect mate for these dishes. Hosting a seafood boil? Sprinkle some SEA-soning and watch your guests dive in! And let's not forget the classic fish and chips – with SEA-soning, it's not just fish and chips, it's a flavor adventure!"

Dan-O added, "We're not just fishing for compliments here, but I believe SEA-soning is going to be the catch of the day, every day. It's a game-changer, not just for seafood, but for anything from eggs to fries. It's time to dive into flavor like never before!"

SEA-soning boasts a unique blend of herbs and spices with only 50mg of sodium per serving, ensuring a guilt-free, flavor-packed experience that won't leave you feeling like a salty pirate. This low-sodium, high-flavor approach aligns with Dan-O's commitment to healthier, yet delicious, seasoning options.

Set sail for flavor on February 1st, when SEA-soning debuts on danosseasoning.com and e-commerce platforms like Amazon. And for those who prefer to navigate their local retailers, keep a lookout in the spring when it docks at stores like Walmart and Kroger.

Whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, SEA-soning is poised to be your new secret weapon in the kitchen. So, dive into it by sizzling up some SEA-soned grilled salmon. Don't miss the boat on this one – it's shore to be a hit!

For more information about SEA-soning and the Dan-O's Seasoning lineup, visit danosseasoning.com .

Dan-O's Seasoning was founded in 2015 by Louisville, KY native Dan Oliver. Their mission is to change the world one table at a time and inspire the world to cook up a whole lotta fun with the best all-natural, sugar-free, seasoning products on the market. Dan-O's Seasoning recipes have earned them over 4.3 million followers and 68.5 million likes on TikTok. The signature seasoning blends only contain 50 mg of sodium per serving and are compatible with Vegan, Keto, Paleo, and Mediterranean diets. Dan-O's Seasoning can be found nationwide in over 8,000 retailers including Kroger, Walmart, Albertson's, Safeway, Publix, H-E-B, Hy-vee, and more. Additionally, all products are available online through Amazon or on their website at danosseasoning.com. To learn more, follow Dan-O's Seasoning on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

