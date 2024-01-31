Dan-O's Seasoning Unveils "SEA-soning": The New Culinary Treasure for Seafood Lovers

News provided by

Dan-O's Seasoning

31 Jan, 2024, 15:26 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan-O's Seasoning, the flavor sensation that's been shaking up the seasoning scene since 2015, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its flavorful fleet: SEA-soning. Set to anchor in kitchens nationwide, SEA-SONING is crafted for seafood enthusiasts but is versatile enough to enhance a wide array of dishes.

Continue Reading
Catch of the Day!
Catch of the Day!
Don't Be Salty!
Don't Be Salty!

"SEA-soning is not just a product, it's a wave of innovation in the seasoning world," exclaimed Phillip Crosby, CEO of Dan-O's Seasoning. "With half the sodium of our leading competitor and the use of real sea salt, we're proving that great taste doesn't have to be a sea of salt. 'Don't be salty' isn't just our tagline; it's our culinary philosophy."

Dan "Dan-O" Oliver, the founder, shared his excitement and some mouth-watering ideas for the new seasoning: "Imagine the taste of a perfectly seasoned shrimp scampi, the zesty kick in an Oyster Rockefeller, or the rich flavors in a crab dip that just brings the sea to your table. SEA-soning is the perfect mate for these dishes. Hosting a seafood boil? Sprinkle some SEA-soning and watch your guests dive in! And let's not forget the classic fish and chips – with SEA-soning, it's not just fish and chips, it's a flavor adventure!"

Dan-O added, "We're not just fishing for compliments here, but I believe SEA-soning is going to be the catch of the day, every day. It's a game-changer, not just for seafood, but for anything from eggs to fries. It's time to dive into flavor like never before!"

SEA-soning boasts a unique blend of herbs and spices with only 50mg of sodium per serving, ensuring a guilt-free, flavor-packed experience that won't leave you feeling like a salty pirate. This low-sodium, high-flavor approach aligns with Dan-O's commitment to healthier, yet delicious, seasoning options.

Set sail for flavor on February 1st, when SEA-soning debuts on danosseasoning.com and e-commerce platforms like Amazon. And for those who prefer to navigate their local retailers, keep a lookout in the spring when it docks at stores like Walmart and Kroger.

Whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, SEA-soning is poised to be your new secret weapon in the kitchen. So, dive into it by sizzling up some SEA-soned grilled salmon. Don't miss the boat on this one – it's shore to be a hit!

For more information about SEA-soning and the Dan-O's Seasoning lineup, visit danosseasoning.com.

Dan-O's Seasoning was founded in 2015 by Louisville, KY native Dan Oliver. Their mission is to change the world one table at a time and inspire the world to cook up a whole lotta fun with the best all-natural, sugar-free, seasoning products on the market. Dan-O's Seasoning recipes have earned them over 4.3 million followers and 68.5 million likes on TikTok. The signature seasoning blends only contain 50 mg of sodium per serving and are compatible with Vegan, Keto, Paleo, and Mediterranean diets. Dan-O's Seasoning can be found nationwide in over 8,000 retailers including Kroger, Walmart, Albertson's, Safeway, Publix, H-E-B, Hy-vee, and more. Additionally, all products are available online through Amazon or on their website at danosseasoning.com. To learn more, follow Dan-O's Seasoning on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE Dan-O's Seasoning

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.