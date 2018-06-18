Dan Pelino Joins DNAmito's Board Of Directors

"Dan's superb leadership, experience and influence will help DNAmito sharpen our strategy for commercializing and scaling in global markets," said Mr. Syed Hamdani, CEO of DNAmito.

"I worked with Syed to build IBM's enterprise storage software business and we brought to market multiple industry leading products. I am excited to be working with him at DNAmito," said Dan. "Our shared passion for bringing technology and innovation to market will once again be critical – this time to improve cancer care."

DNAmito successfully launched its first product, Prodecis, an AI based clinical-grade multifactor decision support system that integrates all currently available patient data to allow personalized treatment of cancers. The predictive models are based on toxicity, tumor control, quality of life and cost-effectiveness thus enhancing the ability for doctors to use the software as a decision tool to design individualized treatment for each patient.

About DNAmito

DNAmito, Inc., is a company focused on genomics based personalized cancer care for patients led by its Co-Founder and CEO, Syed Hamdani. It is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with presence in Europe through its fully owned subsidiary, ptTheragnostic R&D office in the Netherlands.

For more information about DNAmito, please contact, info@dnamito.com.

