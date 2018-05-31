PORT HOPE, Ontario, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Plowman, a real estate sales representative with Dan Plowman Team Realty Inc., Brokerage and the number one* real estate agent in the Durham Region, recently listed a stunning home at 4074 Pelmo Park Dr, Port Hope. This luxury estate, built in 2016 and listed for $1.88 million, features 6,500 square feet with 4+1 bedrooms, five bathrooms and a five-car garage. The estate sits on two acres in an exclusive community. The home's interior offers soaring ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and master-crafted finishes including a chef's gourmet kitchen. A large outdoor space and terrace provide the perfect entertaining space.

Plowman is available to help clients with every step of both buying real estate and selling their home. The company has a commitment to full-client care in real estate.

"We truly care about the customer service and expertise we are able to provide for our clients," says Plowman. "Not only are we here to help home buyers find their perfect home and sellers find the perfect buyer, we want to ensure that our clients have all of their questions answered and have a seamless full-service experience."

For more information about Plowman, to see the full Port Hope listing, and other properties currently available, visit DanPlowman.com.

About Dan Plowman Team Realty Inc., Brokerage

Dan Plowman Team Realty Inc., Brokerage is committed to leading the real estate industry in customer service for both home buyers and sellers. Sales representatives' expert knowledge and experience provide clients with the support they need throughout the buying and selling process. For more information, visit DanPlowman.com.

*#1 Real Estate Agent Disclaimer: Rating is based on total units sold in Durham from January 2011-April 2018 based on RE Stats Inc.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dan-plowman-lists-stunning-1-88-million-luxury-estate-in-port-hope-ontario-300657866.html

SOURCE Dan Plowman Team Realty Inc., Brokerage

Related Links

http://www.danplowman.com

