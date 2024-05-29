Dan Pope Joins LogixHealth as Senior Vice President of Operations

BEDFORD, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogixHealth is proud to announce that Dan Pope has joined LogixHealth as the Senior Vice President of Operations. Pope brings over 20 years of revenue cycle management experience and leading client services teams.

Pope has spent the past 25 years in many operational, practice management, and client services roles for emergency medicine, hospitalist, urgent care, and other hospital-based and office-based practices. Reflecting his deep expertise in both revenue cycle management and client services, his prior responsibilities included serving as the General Manager of a large, national revenue cycle management service provider.

"We are excited about Dan joining our team and helping us implement even stronger revenue cycle management processes that optimize financial performance for clients. Additionally, Dan will lead the client services team as it works to continuously evolve and enhance our clients' experience," says Elijah Berg, MD, FACEP, CEO of LogixHealth, adding, "Dan is a revenue cycle management and client services leader, and we are thrilled to be working alongside him."

"As someone with deep experience in the emergency medicine revenue cycle management space, I have watched LogixHealth grow into the leading service provider in our industry. It is with great respect for what LogixHealth has accomplished that I join this amazing team and look forward to building upon the service and performance that has made LogixHealth the unequivocal leader in our space. I'm excited to make intelligence matter for our clients and their patients," says Pope.

LogixHealth provides expert coding and billing for top hospitals, emergency departments, hospital-based providers and office-based practices nationwide, servicing millions of patient visits annually nationwide. LogixHealth provides tools and resources to optimize financial performance and improve the quality of care. For more information, visit www.logixhealth.com.

