Dan Predovich Retires From Board Of Directors Of RE/MAX Holdings

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX) today announced that Dan Predovich has retired from the RE/MAX Holdings Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board of the Directors, I want to thank Dan for his time and service to RE/MAX Holdings," said Dave Liniger, Chairman of the Board of RE/MAX Holdings and Co-Founder of RE/MAX. "Dan joined our board in 2005 and throughout the past 16 years, has contributed invaluable insight and expertise to the group. We wish him well in his much-deserved retirement."

Predovich is Certified in Financial Forensics and is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Fraud Examiner and a Certified Information Technology Professional. He has specialized training in IRS financial investigative techniques and analytical investigation methods and is an FBI-trained law-enforcement instructor. Predovich is the founder of multiple companies including Predovich & Company, a tax, accounting and forensic-accounting services company, Rampart Strategic Systems, Inc., and Critical MAS, LLC.

"I have very much enjoyed my association with the RE/MAX Holdings Board, management team, and community of owners, brokers and agents over the years," said Dan Predovich. "As I have recently passed the reins of my CPA practice, likewise, the time has come for me to retire from the Board of Directors of RE/MAX Holdings as well."

