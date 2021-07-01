Dan Rather's What Unites Us: The Graphic Novel Available Free to All Nevada Residents, Sponsored by Las Vegas-Clark County Library District & Macmillan

The eBook is available via geolocation to anyone in Nevada at LVCCLD.org/BiblioBoard . The graphic novel appeals to all age groups and will be exclusively available for eight weeks from July 5 through August 27, 2021, making it perfect for summer reading and book clubs. The new BiblioBoard eBook platform used by LVCCLD will provide wider access to discover digital books from best-selling independent authors, while also creating a vehicle for local self-published authors to create and share their work with a national audience. In addition to the award-winning eBook, users of the platform can explore a digital archive collection of Rather's illustrious journalism career.

Brought to life in stunning color by artist Tim Foley, What Unites Us: The Graphic Novel examines the building blocks of this country, from the freedoms that define us, to the values that have transformed us, to the institutions that sustain us. Rather's vast experience and unique perspective as one of America's most renowned newscasters shed light on who we were, and who we are today, allowing us to see a possible future, where we are one country, united.

"We are proud to sponsor the availability of this important new graphic novel to all residents of Nevada," said Kelvin Watson, executive director of LVCCLD. "It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Macmillan on this project as we explore new ways that public libraries and publishers can work together for our mutual benefit, to create a more accessible culture of reading for all."

As part of the event launch, Watson interviewed Rather for a national audience, which will be available to view beginning July 5, 2021 at LVCCLD.org/BiblioBoard. Watson has been at the helm of several large library systems across the United States over the past decade, and is the former president of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association (BCALA) and a national leader in the conversation about racial equity in America. He is also the recipient of the 2021 RUSA Margaret E. Monroe Library Adult Services Award for leadership in this area.

"We are very excited about this innovative partnership that brings this important graphic novel to readers in the State of Nevada," said Brian Heller, vice president, academic, library, wholesale & international of Macmillan. "I'd like to thank Kelvin Watson of the Las Vegas Clark County Library District, Mitchell Davis of BiblioLabs, and their talented teams for all their efforts in bringing this project to fruition."

About Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

The award-winning Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is an independent taxing entity that serves a diverse community across 8,000 square miles. Through its 25 branches and website, the Library District offers a collection of 3.2 million items consisting of books, movies, music (including streaming and downloadable), online resources, as well as free programs for all ages. The Library District is a vibrant and vital member of the community offering limitless learning; business and career advancement; government and social services support; and best of all, a place where customers find a sense of culture and community. For more information, please visit LVCCLD.org.

