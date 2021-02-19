Dan Ribacoff - IIGPI Announces Background Investigation Offerings in over 250 Countries

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Ribacoff – IIGPI owner –announces that the firm has expanded its offerings of countries that International Investigative Group, Ltd. conducts background checks and due diligence in.

"IIGPI now offers over 4000 different types of searches in over 250 countries," says Daniel Ribacoff.

"Our private investigation firm offers background investigations in so many countries, that many people haven't even heard of some of the nations," Ribacoff added.

For over 30 years our clients have relied on IIGPI for their international investigative needs. Our clients include Fortune 500 corporations, law firms, foreign and domestic insurers, government agencies, financial institutions and private individuals.

What kind of searches can we provide?

We can provide criminal history searches, civil litigation searches, judgment and lien searches, asset searches, bankruptcy and solvency searches, credit histories and many more crucial inquires used in vetting potential clients, partners, lenders, merger and acquisition due diligence, venture capital placement, etc.

Contact Lance Ribacoff or Lisa Ribacoff for more information

212-987-0808

800-766-2779

http://www.iigpi.com

SOURCE International Investigative Group, Ltd.

