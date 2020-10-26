Dan Rodimer Campaign For Congress Boasts Over 27K Small Donors, Breaks Nevada Fundraising Records For Nevada's Third District

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressional candidate Dan Rodimer has shattered campaign fundraising records in Nevada by bringing in over twenty-seven thousand individual donors to take on Rep. Susie Lee (NV-3) in Nevada's third district. His recent fundraising record surpassed fundraising for incumbent Congresswoman Lee.

Rodimer stated, "Our campaign is truly a grassroots effort. Most of our donors give around $40 and are invested in this race because they are tired of Susie Lee and how she used the PPP money to enrich her family during the pandemic !"

Dan Rodimer is a small businessman and former WWE wrestler running for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District

Rodimer attributes his small-dollar fundraising success with "Nevadans being tired of politicians like Susie Lee stealing from Nevadans and wanting a change."

The average donation to the Rodimer campaign is less than $40 and came at a time when his opponent, Lee, spent over $2 million in negative advertising against the challenger. Rodimer says the fundraising windfall is in response to the mudslinging from his opposition against his family.

"My opponent Susie Lee is afraid to stand on her record because she has none. Instead, she has spent the last 3 months attacking me and my family to gain cheap political points with the electorate. I think they are seeing past that," said Rodimer.

In the last quarterly FEC (https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/C00717322/?tab=filings) report, Rodimer raised $1.4 million and Lee $1 million from July through October. To kick off the last three weeks of the campaign, Rodimer has $719,000 cash on hand and Lee has approximately $924,000 cash on hand.

Nevada's Third Congressional District extends from southern Las Vegas and includes western Las Vegas suburbs, Henderson, and Boulder City.

Republican Dan Rodimer is a businessman, law school graduate, and former pro-wrestler with a family of six children. He made history earlier this year as a Republican by receiving Nevada's largest law enforcement coalition endorsement - which in 2018 went to Lee. The campaign has also been endorsed by President Trump .

For more information on the campaign of Big Dan Rodimer for Congress, you can view his webpage here ( https://danrodimer.com/ ), or you can follow him on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/RodimerForCongress/ ), Twitter ( https://twitter.com/DanRodimer ), and Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/rodimerforcongress/)

