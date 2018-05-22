Dan Russo Joins Chaikin Analytics As Chief Market Strategist

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaikin Analytics, a quantitative stock research and analysis platform founded by stock market expert Marc Chaikin, is pleased to announce its recent hire of Dan Russo, who joins the Chaikin Analytics team as Chief Market Strategist. In this role, Russo will write the daily Morning Insights newsletter, the upcoming Mastering The Bear newsletter, host PowerFeed TV, and co-host the exclusive Monday Members-Only Open Forum sessions.

This new role emphasizes Chaikin Analytics' expansion into more content-driven products and services for its users, complementing and contextualizing their algorithmic Chaikin Power Gauge stock rating.

Their upcoming product, Mastering The Bear - How To Profit On The Downside In Any Market, will be a new interactive investing newsletter with an online component. It will offer the unprecedented power to spot opportunity to profit on the downside in any market, bull or bear. It is expected to be released in May, 2018.

PowerFeed TV, hosted by Russo, is an online broadcast available on the Chaikin Analytics YouTube Channel as well as StockChartsTV. On weekday mornings before the Opening Bell, Russo will offer a pre-market briefing on what investors need to know to profit from the equity markets that trading day.

Prior to joining Chaikin Analytics, Russo worked as an institutional sales professional at Needham and Company, where he combined the firm's fundamental analysts' research with his own technical analysis to generate actionable trading ideas for hedge fund clients. He also previously worked in institutional sales at Susquehanna International Group. Russo began his trading career as a specialist and member at the New York Stock Exchange, responsible for maintaining markets in domestic equities, US-listed foreign equities, and closed-end funds.

Dan is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and a member of the CMT Association. He holds an MBA in Finance with an international designation from Fordham University.

For more information on Chaikin Analytics, visit www.ChaikinAnalytics.com.

About Chaikin Analytics, LLC

After forty years on Wall Street, stock market expert Marc Chaikin, whose technical indicators are industry standards, introduced a suite of groundbreaking stock tools to provide a directional edge for investors and advisors.

Chaikin Analytics is a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services that help pick winning stocks and drop losing stocks ahead of market shifts. The Chaikin Power Gauge stock rating is the centerpiece of Chaikin Analytics. It is a proven 20-factor model that uniquely combines fundamental, technical, and sentiment factors to indicate a stock's potential and is a remarkably accurate indicator of where a stock is headed over the next three to six months.

Chaikin Investments has collaborated with Nasdaq and IndexIQ to bring the Chaikin Power Gauge stock rating approach to the ETF marketplace for the first time. The Nasdaq Chaikin Indexes, powered by the Power Gauge Rating, have outperformed their benchmarks since their inception in April 2014.

