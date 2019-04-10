Dan Ryan Builders agents collect major haul at 2019 MAME Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Triangle Sales and Marketing Council's annual Major Achievements in Marketing Excellence (MAME) Awards, 14 Dan Ryan Builders real estate agents were recognized with Million Dollar Circle awards for their professional achievements in sales and marketing excellence. These awards recognize the talented professionals who produce millions of dollars in sales for the new home building industry.

Dan Ryan Builders' agents recognized by the Triangle Sales and Marketing Council with Million Dollar Circle awards were:

Brooke Boyette – $11,324,441

– Kelsey Briddle – $8,111,278

– Carla Brand – $10,353,130

– Katie Chapman – $14,265,971

– Aubrey Garson – $13,798,836

– Meredith Gilley – $10,420,247

– Lisa Jackson – $11,486,938

– Lisa Kiss – $12,166,094

– Kimberly Kendrick – $9,861,736

– Susan Muiznieks – $13,453,139

– Ricky Poe – $16,463,011

– Lenka Ruzickova – $9,168,933

– Jeff Seed – $17,640,042

– $17,640,042 Luke Vogel – $9,355,893

"To have our agents recognized for their contributions to the Triangle real estate market is validation of their hard work and success as well as the work of everyone across our company leading toward the Dan Ryan Builders' mission to be the best value in home ownership," said Jay Lewis, President of Dan Ryan Builders Raleigh Division. "These are significant awards in the industry and our agents should be very proud of their accomplishments in 2018."

The MAME Awards is an annual event that is recognized throughout the industry and the Triangle area. These prestigious awards mirror the National Sales and Marketing Council's Awards, part of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), and have established themselves as the Academy Awards of new homes sales and marketing.

