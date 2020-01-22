Dan Ryan Builders finishes record 2019 with eye set on further growth in 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Ryan Builders Raleigh Division entered 2019 with lofty expectations and, at year's end, were not disappointed.

"It's an amazing feeling knowing we were able to put 824 families in brand new homes in 2019," said Jay Lewis, Dan Ryan Builders Raleigh Division President. "It is truly an honor to be able to help that many families take such a big step in their lives and a testament to the great team we have here in Raleigh."

The company finished the year exceedingly strong with 158 closings in the month of December and, for all of 2019, started 151 more homes than in 2018. According to Lewis, the volume for the year makes Dan Ryan Builders Raleigh Division - one of eight divisions of the company - the 57th-largest homebuilder in the country.

Lewis sees a continued upward trajectory for Dan Ryan Builders in Raleigh in 2020.

"We are going to keep pushing forward to help more people into homes they can afford in the new year with new communities planned throughout the triangle offering myriad housing options in addition to our growth in existing neighborhoods," Lewis said.

Coming in early 2020, new Dan Ryan Builders' communities include:

Atwater (Durham)

Woodlief ( Franklinton )

) Copper Creek ( Benson )

) Banks Point ( Raleigh )

) Summer Ridge ( Willow Springs )

( ) Bethel Park (Garner) and

(Garner) and Olde Mill Village ( Fuquay-Varina ).

Additionally, a new Fielding Homes (a DRB brand) community, Linden, is coming to Apex in March and Adalyn Place, Elevate Homes second active-adult community in the Triangle, will host its grand opening February 12.

About Dan Ryan Builders | www.danryanbuilders.com

Founded in 1990, Dan Ryan Builders offers new homes in six states (Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina) and 12 metro markets. Dan Ryan Builders has built nearly 16,000 homes for families across the Mid-Atlantic predominantly for first-time and first-move up buyers. In addition to Dan Ryan Builders homes, DRB Group now includes Fielding Homes and active-adult communities from Elevate Homes.

