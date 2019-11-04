Dan Ryan Builders kicking off Pipers Grove community in grand style

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Ryan Builders is opening its newest community with a bang.

On Nov. 12, the Triangle's second-largest homebuilder, will host its largest-ever grand opening for its Pipers Grove community in Raleigh. The event will feature a wine tasting by Vitis House Wine School complete with sommelier Doreen Colondres, giveaway drawings for prizes including $10 Starbucks® gift cards for the first 10 people, two $200 Angus Barn® gift cards and a Louis Vuitton® purse ( official details and rules ). Music for the Grand Opening will be by guitarist Chris Overstreet.

Piper's Grove's grand opening will be held at 25 Kentigern Dr. in Raleigh and is scheduled from 3 - 6 p.m. Nov. 12.

"There is only one way to kick off a bold new community like Pipers Grove," said Dan Ryan Builders' Raleigh Division President Jay Lewis, "and that is with a big, bold event like this. With some of our most popular floor plans and a fantastic location in a great school district close to Cary's best shopping and restaurants, I'm sure residents are going to love living here.

"This event wouldn't be possible without some of our great partners: SunTrust Mortgage, PrimeLending and Prime Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI). We are very appreciative of their support."

Pipers Grove will feature Dan Ryan Builders' McCauly and Oakbrook townhomes, ranging from about 2,000 to just over 4,000 square feet. The McCauly offers spacious two-car garages with the convenience of a first floor guest room, stone and brick exteriors and Hardi Plank siding, with basements available on some homesites. Pipers Grove has wooded lots along with sidewalks and greenway access.

About Dan Ryan Builders | www.danryanbuilders.com

Founded in 1990, Dan Ryan Builders offers new homes in six states (Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina) and 12 metro markets. Dan Ryan Builders has built nearly 16,000 homes for families across the Mid-Atlantic predominantly for first-time and first-move up buyers.

Media Contact:

Andy Cagle

910.995.2122

andy@rocketfirepr.com

Marketing Contact:

Peyton Davidson

Phone 919.747.4970 ext. 4039

pdavidson@danryanbuilders.com

Corporate Contact:

Char Kurihara

Phone 301.696.0200 ext. 1200

ckurihara@danryanbuilders.com

SOURCE Dan Ryan Builders

Related Links

http://www.danryanbuilders.com

