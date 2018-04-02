Dan Ryan Builders Leadership Announcement

Mr. Ryan cited Salameh's achievements, "For the past decade, Ronny has been driving the growth of Dan Ryan Builders in the Mid-Atlantic Region. As chief operating officer, he focused on expanding market share in the original operations, revamped product and brand while adding three new markets to the company's footprint. As I step back from the day-to-day operations, Ronny will assume more responsibility as president."

Salameh states, "I am very thankful for Dan's support and trust in me over the years and I am very excited about the future of Dan Ryan Builders. For nearly thirty years, Dan Ryan Builders has grown and thrived under Dan's leadership and the dynamic culture he has created. I will continue to expand the company's footprint, focusing on operational excellence, while honoring our long standing, private builder culture." This expansion has positioned the regional, homebuilder from the #65 builder in the nation (2009) to the #31 builder in the nation. (Builder 100 list, 2017).

Dan Ryan Builders is part of the Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc. home building operator portfolio in the U.S. Atsushi Iwasaki, president of Sumitomo Forestry America commented on Mr. Ryan's announcement, "Positioning its U.S. operation as a growth engine, Sumitomo Forestry is pursuing expansion of its homebuilding business in the Mid-Atlantic region through Dan Ryan Builders. We are committed to maintain the strong Dan Ryan Builders' culture, team members and corporate philosophy that are the essential part of Dan's legacy we inherit."

Dan Ryan Builders expects a seamless transition as their long standing corporate and executive leadership team will remain unchanged.

Dan Ryan Builders has been in business twenty-eight years. The firm builds new construction single family homes and townhomes in six states: Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, North and South Carolina. Having built over 15,000 homes for families across the Mid-Atlantic region, the company's mission statement is to create the best value in home ownership. This is done by providing customers well built homes, utilizing superior materials, at a competitive price while maintaining a high rate of customer satisfaction.

Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., and Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd, a 320-year-old, publicly traded homebuilding, forestry, timber and wood products company based in Tokyo, Japan. Sumitomo Forestry America has partnerships in five American homebuilders. Their geographic presence includes Seattle, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Phoenix, Utah and the Mid-Atlantic markets.

