Dan Ryan Builders Raleigh Boosts Support for Ronald McDonald House

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When a group of sales agents from Dan Ryan Builders Raleigh Division held their quarterly volunteer outing in April at the Ronald McDonald House of Durham, they noticed that the four ovens in the community kitchen needed upgrading.

"After so much use, many of the appliances were a little worse for wear," said Julie Knight, Dan Ryan Builders Raleigh's community relations manager. "Seeing that, we decided to do something about it, so they stepped up and raised the money to replace the ovens."

On July 17, the new ovens were delivered and installed.

"Last year, more than 6,000 volunteers cooked 609 meals for seriously ill kids and their families," RMH Executive Director Oie Osterkamp said. "With that kind of use, there is significant wear and tear on our appliances. We're so grateful for volunteers like Dan Ryan Builders who not only help cook meals, but also create solutions that help carry out our mission."

According to Knight, Dan Ryan Builders intends to continue and grow its support of Ronald McDonald House's cause. The next project slated for the team is to replace the microwaves at the Durham House.

"We love working with the guest families and staff at RMH of Durham & Wake," said Knight. "When we sat down and looked at where we were going to focus our efforts this year, RMH was at the top of our list. The work that they do for so many families is inspiring. I'm proud of our whole team for coming together to give back to the community."

About Dan Ryan Builders | www.danryanbuilders.com

Founded in 1990, Dan Ryan Builders offers new homes in six states (Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina) and 14 metro markets. Dan Ryan Builders has built nearly 17,000 homes for families across the Mid-Atlantic predominantly for first-time and first-move up buyers.

About Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake | www.RMHDurhamWake.org

Ronald McDonald House of Durham & Wake provides residential and in-hospital support for the families of critically ill children receiving treatment at local children's hospitals. We host 64 families each day at Ronald McDonald Houses in Durham and Raleigh, as well as operate hospital-based RMH Family Room programs located at Duke Children's Hospital and WakeMed Children's Hospital. #KeepingFamiliesClose

Media Contact:

Andy Cagle

910.995.2122

andy@rocketfirepr.com

SOURCE Dan Ryan Builders

