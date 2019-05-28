Dan Ryan Builders Raleigh Division sets all-time monthly sales record in April

RALEIGH, N.C., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The month of April was a good one for Dan Ryan Builders Raleigh Division, as they set a record for the company's eight divisions with 105 new homes sold.

"To reach 105 sales in one month is a testament to the entire team here in the Triangle," said Dan Ryan Builders Raleigh Division President Jay Lewis, "They are all committed to our mission of building homes for every buyer.

"The Triangle is such an amazing market right now for anyone looking to purchase a new home and we are proud to be able to help people take advantage of the opportunities here."

The top-three agents for April were Aubrey Garson with 14 sales, Lenka Ruzickova with 11 sales and Brooke Boyette Carrasquillo with eight sales. Overall, 26 agents contributed to the 105-home total.

About Dan Ryan Builders | www.danryanbuilders.com

Founded in 1990, Dan Ryan Builders offers new homes in six states (Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina) and 12 metro markets. Dan Ryan Builders has built nearly 16,000 homes for families across the Mid-Atlantic predominantly for first-time and first-move up buyers.

