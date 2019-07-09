Dan Ryan Builders' Wayland Grove Hosting Open House

RALEIGH, N.C., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the opening of the Wayland Grove community in Apex, Dan Ryan Builders is hosting an open house event from 12 - 2 p.m. on July 16.

Wayland Grove is located to 533 Wayland Grove Dr., Apex, N.C. 27523.

Wayland Grove features nine single-family homesites (three of which are sold) and Dan Ryan Builders' Coventry and Salisbury luxury townhomes. These two-story homes offer three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two-car garages and range from 2,289 - 2,323 square feet.

Homes in Wayland Grove start around $309,000.

"We wanted to pair our most popular floor plans with this great location in Apex," said Dan Ryan Builders Raleigh President Jay Lewis. "I know homebuyers are going to love the offerings at Wayland Grove and that they are made even better by the proximity to downtown Apex, with all it has to offer, and US-1 and I-540."

For the BBQ Bash on July 16, a model townhome will be available for viewing. The event will feature hamburgers and hot dogs from Catering by Design, ice cream from JAM Ice Cream, cold beer and cornhole.

Planning to attend? RSVP to Peyton Davidson at pdavidson@drbgroup.com .

Wayland Grove kicks off a big summer for Dan Ryan Builders Raleigh with new openings including:

Havenstone in Mebane with 169 single-family homesites,

with 169 single-family homesites, Adalyn Place in Fuquay-Varina with 90 single-family active-adult homesites,

in with 90 single-family active-adult homesites, Pipers Grove in Cary with 53 townhome homesites, and

with 53 townhome homesites, and Linden in Apex with 200 single-family homesites.

About Dan Ryan Builders

Founded in 1990, Dan Ryan Builders offers new homes in six states (Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina) and 14 metro markets. Dan Ryan Builders has built nearly 17,000 homes for families across the Mid-Atlantic predominantly for first-time and first-move up buyers.

