Dan Ryan Honored With Philanthropic Award

Named after the Founder of the Home Builders Care program, the Mitchell Award is presented in recognition of a lifetime of leadership and commitment to community outreach and charitable efforts, particularly within the state of Maryland and through HBCF, its community service programs and charitable construction projects. The award was first presented in 2013 to Mr. Bob Mitchell himself, in tribute to the official founding of Home Builders Care Foundation in 1984. Recipients of this prestigious award are selected on the basis of dedication, service, participation and contributions – both in-kind and financial - that go above and beyond "normal" volunteer activity. The award recognizes lifetime achievement and philanthropy.

Mr. Ryan had this to say, "I am so proud to be a Homebuilder and to be a part of an industry that cares deeply for its customers and the communities that they are a part of. It is such an honor to receive the Robert L. Mitchell award."

Mike Karns, president of Home Builders Care Foundation, Inc. (HBCF) notes: "HBCF works to give back to the community by utilizing the skills and resources of the building industry members to serve the homeless and others in need of shelter and care. As a supporter of HBCF and a well-respected industry leader with an active history of giving back, Dan understands the value of our work and has demonstrated community involvement and charity throughout his distinguished career." Dan Ryan's charitable giving has been a lifelong passion and in 2015, he was awarded the national Hearthstone Builder Humanitarian Award.

Mr. Ryan will be presented the award at the 6th annual Bull and Oyster Roast fundraiser on June 28th, 2018.

Dan Ryan Builders has been in business twenty-eight years. The firm builds new construction single family homes and townhomes in six states: Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, North and South Carolina. Having built over 15,000 homes for families across the Mid-Atlantic region, the company's mission statement is to create the best value in home ownership. This is done by providing customers well built homes, utilizing superior materials, at a competitive price while maintaining a high rate of customer satisfaction.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dan-ryan-honored-with-philanthropic-award-300662001.html

SOURCE Dan Ryan Builders

