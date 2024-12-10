Dan Schwartz Joins NABH as Director of Quality and Addiction Services

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Behavioral Healthcare (NABH) is pleased to welcome Dan Schwartz as the association's director of quality and addiction services.

Dan brings to NABH a range of experiences in federal agencies related to addiction services, including most recently in his role as a senior behavioral health policy analyst in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In that role, Dan engaged in federal policymaking efforts by providing subject matter expertise about the delivery, financing, and regulation of behavioral health services, with an emphasis on the substance use disorder care continuum, controlled substances, and various mental health topics.

Dan also served as the staff lead for the HHS Workgroup on Implementation Strategies for Contingency Management; co-led a workgroup that supported developing legislative proposals related to behavioral health; and was a lead analyst for developing and implementing the HHS Overdose Prevention Strategy.

"We are excited to have Dan join our team," said NABH President and CEO Shawn Coughlin. "He brings energy, experience, and enthusiasm to a critical role in our association."

Prior to working at ASPE, Dan worked at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Dan earned a master's degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University, where he was a Bloomberg Fellow in Addiction & Overdose, and a bachelor's degree in public health from George Washington University.

About NABH

The National Association for Behavioral Healthcare (NABH) represents provider systems that treat children, adolescents, adults, and older adults with mental health and substance use disorders in inpatient behavioral healthcare hospitals and units, residential treatment facilities, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, medication assisted treatment centers, specialty outpatient behavioral healthcare programs, and recovery support services in 49 states and Washington, D.C. The association was founded in 1933.

