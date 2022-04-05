Dan Skelly Joins Platinum Real Estate In Florida
Apr 05, 2022, 22:00 ET
Dan Skelly, broker/owner of Orson Hill Realty in Colorado, has just joined forces with Platinum Real Estate in Marco Island, FL.
MARCO ISLAND, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Skelly joins Platinum Real Estate in Marco Island, Florida. Dan Skelly, the current broker/owner at Orson Hill Realty in Colorado, is very excited to get back to the beach for part of the year. Dan lived in Florida for the majority of his adult life and loves everything about the sunshine state. He especially loves the real estate market. After 10 years as a broker in Colorado Dan wanted to branch out to the fast-paced Florida real estate market. Dan will be working from the Platinum Real Estate office in Marco Island but will work with buyers, sellers, and investors all over Southwest Florida and Colorado.
Skelly started as a real estate broker in Colorado about 10 years ago. He started his own firm about five years ago and has grown his career exponentially. After leaving Southwest Florida in 2009 Skelly would always come back and visit just waiting for a good time to open in the Southwest Florida market. Skelly believes that time is now.
Skelly lived in Fort Myers and Key West, FL prior to moving to the mountains of Colorado. Skelly will be splitting his time between the offices. Skelly said, "It's good to have a place to go and warm up in the middle of winter."
