Dan Stanbridge Appointed Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Electronic Merchant Systems

CLEVELAND, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing fintech company Electronic Merchant Systems ("EMS") is thrilled to announce that Dan Stanbridge has joined its executive team as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer.

Stanbridge brings a wealth of experience to his new position, with a distinguished career spanning over 15 years in the financial services industry. Previously serving as Chief Risk Officer at Flexfactor and SVP Merchant Risk at Paysafe, he successfully led efforts to mitigate risk and combat fraud on a global scale by integrating numerous systems as well as building out a modern underwriting and risk platform. Bringing with him the experience and knowledge of managing risk on a large scale, Stanbridge plans to utilize EMS' existing team and technology to build out a more robust and flexible system that better supports merchants, partners, and employees.

"EMS has a great reputation in the industry, so when the opportunity came up to join the EMS family, it was an easy decision," says Stanbridge. "I look forward to spearheading risk management and improving our speed to decisioning and boarding while maintaining the high standards and levels of integrity the underwriting and risk teams have already set. We are prepared to drive scalable and expansive growth."

"We are excited to welcome Dan Stanbridge to our executive team," stated Afshin Yazdian, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of EMS. "His extensive experience and proven track record in risk management and compliance make him the perfect fit to help us manage our growth and expand our overall footprint in the market. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that EMS remains at the forefront of innovation and security in the payment processing industry. On a personal level, I am excited to once again work with Dan to transform our business and power our success."

Stanbridge's appointment comes on the heels of another significant addition to EMS through the hiring of an industry veteran as Vice President of Strategy. This marks a strategic move by the company to bolster its leadership team and spur further expansion. EMS has a continuing commitment to leveraging top-tier talent to drive innovation and scale operations, capitalizing on emerging opportunities and solidifying its standing as a leader in the payments industry.

