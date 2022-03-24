Dan the Tire Man Launches New Tire and Wheel Marketplace to Rival Ebay with $0 Listing Fees

"This marketplace allows large sellers and individuals to list items, new or used, and pair their offerings with the No Credit Needed lease-to-own programs. No other marketplace offers this," said Dan Marsh, co-owner of danthetireman.com. "We have tens of thousands of visitors to our website monthly who are specifically looking to buy tires, wheels and automotive accessories but most don't have the cash to do it so they use our financing programs."

For only $0 to $49 out of pocket and no hard credit check, Dan the Tire Man's customers get product delivered right to their door then customers are set up on payments based on their paydays for up to one year.

Dan the Tire Man's new marketplace has another huge benefit: Zero listing fees. "Ebay charges sellers a listing fee whether or not items sell. You can imagine how costly that is for sellers who do bulk uploads. Dan the Tire Man just charges the customer a nominal commission only when the item sells," said Dan Marsh.

"Many people live paycheck to paycheck and they just don't have the cash upfront to purchase new tires when they need them," said Katie Marsh, co-owner of Dan the Tire Man. "This program is great for those folks who may have bad credit or are short on cash and need the tires now versus waiting until they can afford them. And since there's no hard credit check, their credit score won't be affected. But they can also just use a credit card on the marketplace and still get a great deal."

Like eBay, Dan the Tire Man's marketplace will allow countless numbers of US-based sellers to make a great living working from home with little to no start up money. Please visit https://danthetireman.com/marketplace/.

About Dan and Katie:



Dan Marsh has been in all aspects of the tire business for over 35 years. From owning a small tire shop and installing tires himself to exporting large containers of tires out of the US, he garnered the experience needed to create the e-commerce website that today is danthetireman.com. Katie Marsh has a background in SEO and marketing and manages the business day to day. To learn more, please visit http://www.danthetireman.com/.

SOURCE DanTheTireMan.com