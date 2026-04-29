Dan the Tire Man Launches No Credit Needed Program for Tire Industry, Driving Pre-Approved Financing Customers to Local Shops for Same-Day Sales and Installation

New model helps independent dealers capture both the tire sale and installation by connecting

them with customers already approved for financing

CAVE CREEK, Ariz., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan the Tire Man today announced the launch of Dan the Tire Man's No Credit Needed Program, Powered by Kafene, a no credit needed lease-to-own (LTO) financing solution designed specifically for the tire and wheel industry. The program is paired with a nationwide network that directs pre-approved, ready-to-buy customers to local independent tire shops for same-day sales and installation.

The program addresses a common challenge in the industry: customers who need tires immediately but cannot afford to pay upfront often turn to online retailers or large chains that offer financing — then visit local shops only for installation.

By enabling customers to apply online and receive fast approvals with no hard credit check, the program allows participating dealers to serve more customers on the spot without losing the tire sale to outside competitors.

"Customers don't want to wait days for tires to ship — they need them today," said Dan Marsh, founder of Dan the Tire Man. "With this program, they can get approved and go straight to a local shop to buy and install their tires the same day. It gives independent dealers a way to capture both the sale and the install."

Customers who are approved are directed to a participating independent tire dealer in their area, creating a more efficient buying process and increasing the likelihood of completed sales.

The platform is built on more than 12 years of nationwide online tire and wheel sales, combined with targeted digital traffic strategies focused on tire size, vehicle, and location — allowing participating dealers to appear organically in front of customers actively searching to buy today.

"This is about connecting online retail buyers who can't afford to purchase a full set of tires out of pocket with financing, or LTO options, that get tires on their vehicle today at their local tire dealer," said Katie Marsh, co-founder of Dan the Tire Man, LLC. "We're sending dealers customers who are already approved and ready to move forward, so they can complete the entire transaction locally the same day. This is helping local dealers gain a segment of the market they've been missing. And even when a customer isn't approved, that buyer is still directed to a local independent dealer."

The network is focused exclusively on independent tire dealers and includes the opportunity for ZIP code exclusivity tied to performance.

Independent tire dealers can learn more or apply to be considered for participation in the network at: https://www.danthetireman.com/ dealer-signup

View a sample dealer page here: https://www.danthetireman.com/sample-dealer-page

Have questions? Please call or text Dan at (207) 316-2258.

About Dan the Tire Man

Dan the Tire Man is a U.S.-based nationwide independent tire dealer network focused on helping local tire shops capture more tire and wheel sales through financing solutions, targeted digital marketing, and organic customer acquisition. The company combines decades of tire industry experience with modern e-commerce and SEO systems to support independent businesses across the United States.

Media Contact

Dan Marsh

Dan The Tire Man, LLC

(207) 316-2258

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://danthetireman.com

SOURCE Dan the Tire Man, LLC