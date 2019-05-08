Dan Tudahl joins Effectual as General Manager Public Sector Services

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a next-gen managed cloud and consultancy practice, today announced Dan Tudahl has joined the company as General Manager Public Sector Services. Tudahl joins Effectual to lead the organization's public sector business in providing services for the Federal, State, Local, and Education (Fed/SLED) markets.

Holding an MBA from Harvard Business School, Tudahl has a 25-year career in providing IT services, software strategy and development, and complex system implementations for government entities. An entrepreneur at heart, he co-founded New World Apps in 1999 to provide secure cloud solutions for the Fed/SLED market. His pioneering work in developing the secured SaaS delivery model helped the company earn a high degree of respect within the U.S. intelligence community, which led to them working with the Department of Defense, law enforcement, and most civilian federal agencies.

New World Apps was acquired by Layered Technologies in 2012, expanding their HIPAA‑ and PCI‑compliant hosting capabilities to include FISMA-compliant cloud solutions for the public sector. Layered Technologies was later acquired by Datapipe in 2014 where Tudahl first began working with Effectual's leadership team.

"It takes a unique understanding of the specific compliance requirements and contracting vehicles needed to work with government agencies," said Dan Tudahl, GM Public Sector Services, Effectual. "I know, in reconnecting with the same leadership that enabled Datapipe to achieve FedRAMP JAB certification, there is a mutual understanding and shared vision for success in the public sector."

Tudahl has a strong history of building strategic partner relationships with systems integrators, SaaS providers, suppliers, and government information technology organizations. He has also spent several years working with security officers in government organizations to certify and accredit their commercially hosted environments.

"Having worked together to build a leading provider of secure cloud services for the public sector at Datapipe, we know Dan's reputation precedes itself within the industry," said Robb Allen, CEO, Effectual. "Incorporating the deep VMware and AWS expertise of our team with Dan's industry knowledge creates a tremendous opportunity for Effectual to serve the Fed/SLED market."

