Dan Wadkins Joins Foster Garvey

SPOKANE, Wash., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC today announced the firm has welcomed Dan Wadkins as a Principal in its Business & Corporate Finance practice group.

Wadkins brings a broad range of corporate, securities and finance, commercial transactions and intellectual property experience to the firm, along with a passion for helping emerging companies navigate the complex business and legal landscape through every stage of the business lifecycle. He is recognized as a leading corporate attorney among emerging startup companies in the Pacific Northwest. In addition, Dan also routinely counsels clients in the wine, beer and spirits industry, a unique complement to Foster Garvey's existing Food & Beverage practice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to Foster Garvey," said Hillary Hughes, Principal and leader of the firm's Business & Corporate Finance practice group. "He offers clients both the forward-thinking corporate and commercial guidance and sophisticated transactional representation they need to succeed in today's competitive marketplace. Dan will undoubtedly add to our team in Spokane and nationwide as we continue growing our roster of business-minded, service-first, best-in-class legal talent."

Previously, Wadkins served as the Chair of Lee & Hayes' Corporate & IP Transactions practice group. He has been recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers since 2014, and he was also named a Top Lawyer in Spokane Coeur d'Alene Living Magazine from 2016 to 2020. The Spokane Journal of Business honored him with the Rising Star distinction in 2019. Wadkins graduated cum laude from Gonzaga University School of Law, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review. He also earned his bachelor's degree in Economics, magna cum laude, from Gonzaga University. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest and the Gonzaga New Venture Lab.

"Dan Wadkins is a proven and dedicated leader," said John Ray Nelson, Spokane's Office Managing Director. "We are pleased he has chosen to grow his career with Foster Garvey, and we look forward to his many contributions to our firm, clients and community."

Foster Garvey PC was established through the combination of two storied Pacific Northwest-based law firms, Foster Pepper PLLC and Garvey Schubert Barer, PC, in 2019. Foster Garvey is now one of the largest firms in the region with six offices in Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York, Spokane and Beijing offering an extended national and international reach to serve several of the most influential and innovative companies, governments and individuals in the country across the full-spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey provides a strong commitment to community service, pro bono work, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment.

