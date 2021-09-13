Dana Accelerates Electrification of Underground Mining Vehicles with New High-Efficiency e-Powershift Transmission

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today debuted the new Spicer Electrified™ e-Powershift transmission, a modular and flexible two-speed solution that offers power take-off (PTO) functionality for electrified heavy-duty mining vehicles.

Delivering high efficiency and superior performance in a compact package that simplifies the mining industry's transition to electrification, the dual-motor version of the e-Powershift transmission supports continuous power outputs up to 322 horsepower (240 kW), while the single-motor configuration is engineered for 161 horsepower (120 kW) of continuous output.

Its flexible, power-dense design makes it ideal for a wide range of applications, including small- to medium-sized loaders and trucks used in underground mining, as well as construction wheel loaders, large lift trucks, and terminal tractors. The highly efficient dual-motor configuration shown at MINExpo® delivers the optimal tractive effort in every duty cycle without torque interruption.

The Spicer Electrified e-Powershift transmission will be available for prototype testing by original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by the end of this year.

"For more than half a century, Dana has been a trusted top-tier supplier of drive systems that deliver superior performance for mining vehicles," said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems for Dana Incorporated. "The new e-Powershift transmission showcases how we are leveraging our comprehensive portfolio of electrification technologies to provide mining OEMs with complete solutions that can help accelerate their journeys to e-Mobility."

The launch of the Spicer Electrified e-Powershift transmission demonstrates how Dana is rapidly and effectively developing market-ready solutions that can help streamline and accelerate the mining industry's transition to electrification.

It is equipped with Dana TM4 high-voltage motors from 350 to 800 volts to improve efficiency, reduce total package size, and provide redundancy as needed. The motors have delivered field-proven performance and durability for hundreds of thousands of hours in underground mining and other heavy-duty applications.

The e-Powershift transmission offers highly efficient shifting through a patented wet clutch and synchronizer, and it can be configured with four-wheel-drive disconnect and a PTO that eliminates the need for an additional motor and inverter.

The system is an efficient turnkey solution, with drivetrain integration simplified through the use of a single APC transmission control unit. It uses proprietary software engineered to optimize machine operation through numerous drive and PTO modes, including hill-hold and functional safety readiness.

The e-Powershift transmission will be shown as part of a complete system that includes heavy-duty Spicer® axles engineered to withstand the most severe mining environments while offering superior braking power for reliability under full load conditions on all operating grades. The system also includes Spicer® driveshafts designed for longer life, minimal maintenance, and lower operating costs.

To learn more about all of Dana's traditional and electrified drive and motion systems for mining vehicles, visit booth S-24221 in the South Hall at MINExpo this week.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

