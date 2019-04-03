Dana Adds Differential Bearing Kits to Spicer® Select™ All-Makes Drivetrain Portfolio

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced the addition of premium aftermarket differential carrier bearing kits to its Spicer® Select™ all-makes drivetrain portfolio. The kits cover a wide range of drive axle carrier assemblies serviced in the North American commercial-vehicle aftermarket and are inclusive of premium bearings, sealant, and adhesive.

"The Spicer Select line provides an extensive collection of replacement solutions that are designed for aging commercial vehicles," said Bill Nunnery, senior director, Global Aftermarket Sales and Marketing for Dana. "These new differential carrier bearing kits have been vetted through our comprehensive development and manufacturing process and offer customers a highly reliable product designed for long life on the road."

The new Spicer Select kits are designed to fit Meritor® drive axle carrier rebuilds and are a cross to an extensive lineup of competitive offerings.

Available through traditional aftermarket channels, Spicer Select offers a practical replacement alternative for aging vehicles. Spicer Select drivetrain products are Dana-engineered and -tested aftermarket products manufactured by a network of carefully selected partners. The comprehensive development and manufacturing process ensures that products provide proper fit, function, and reliable performance.

For specific part numbers, ordering, and availability of the Spicer Select differential carrier bearing kits, visit DanaAftermarket.com.

About Dana in the Aftermarket

Powered by recognized brands such as Dana, Spicer®, Victor Reinz®, Albarus™, Brevini®, Glaser®, GWB®, Spicer Select, Thompson®, and Transejes®, Dana delivers a broad range of aftermarket solutions – including genuine, all-makes, and value lines – servicing passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicles around the world. Leveraged by a global network of 14 distribution centers, Dana's dedicated aftermarket team provides technical service, customer support, high fill rates, and on-time delivery to customers around the globe. For product information, visit www.SpicerParts.com and www.VictorReinz.com. For e-catalog and parts locator, visit www.DanaAftermarket.com. To speak with a Dana customer service representative, call 1-800-621-8084.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, it is a people-centric organization and has been named a top employer of choice around the world, including significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

