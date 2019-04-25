Dana and Motiv Power Systems Collaborate on Integration of All-Electric Spicer® Electrified™ e-Axle on Ford® Super Duty® F-550 Chassis

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) and Motiv Power Systems today announced a collaboration to integrate Dana's Spicer® Electrified™ eS9000r e-Axle on the Ford F-550 chassis for use in commercial fleet applications. By replacing the traditional mechanical driveline with an electric motor integrated directly into the vehicle's differential housing, the e-Axle provides greater design flexibility for battery placement and truck body attachment. In addition to Dana's e-Axle technology, the chassis features Motiv's proprietary electric powertrain controls.

"Dana sees tremendous demand in the commercial vehicle space for full electrification, and the Ford F-550 chassis represents an ideal application for integrating our innovative e-Axle technology," said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies. "Collaborating with pioneers like Motiv to offer integrated e-solutions enables commercial fleet owners to capitalize on the benefits of electrified vehicles."

The Spicer Electrified eS9000r consists of an integrated motor, transmission, and axle system, and is designed as a "drop-in" replacement for existing axles used in medium-duty truck and bus applications. The vehicle is designed with a range of up to 90 miles and peak power of 226 kW for grade startability of 20 percent. Dana's innovative e-Axle includes a patent-pending integrated parking mechanism (park pawl) that eliminates the need for an external solution.

"We're proud of our role in this initial Ford F-550 application. It represents a combination of two complementary technologies in bringing electrification to commercial fleets," said Matt O'Leary, CEO of Motiv. "We share a common vision with Dana of expanding the market profile of battery electric vehicles in commercial transportation and welcome the opportunity to collaborate with them to advance this goal."

Dana and Motiv are collaborating to customize a Ford F-550 Chassis with an all-electric e-Axle. The vehicle can be used for box trucks, maintenance trucks, shuttle buses, and more. The customized chassis features lithium-ion batteries and is on display at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, California, April 23-26, in Dana's booth #1847 along with a comprehensive portfolio of Spicer Electrified solutions. To learn more about Motive Power Systems, visit booth #1327.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009, and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems, a leading provider of software and technology to electrify medium-duty commercial vehicles, is committed to freeing fleets from their dependence on fossil fuels. Motiv's EPIC (Electric Powered Intelligent Chassis) are CARB-certified, GSA-approved, and available for many configurations, including step vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys, and other specialty vehicles. An EPIC offers uncompromised performance and functionality without the pollution, noise, heat, and vibration of gasoline or diesel power. Motiv is the only Ford eQVM-approved provider of all-electric chassis for commercial trucks and buses, and benefits from engineering insights and support from Ford to ensure safety and reliability. With more than 550,000 miles logged among several of the largest fleet operators in the United States, the EPIC family eliminates 100 percent of vehicle emissions, dramatically reduces operating and maintenance costs, and creates a healthier environment for riders and communities, while also reducing driver fatigue. For more information and career opportunities, please visit www.motivps.com and follow us on Twitter @motivps, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, it is a people-centric organization and has been named a top employer of choice around the world, including significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

