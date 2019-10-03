Dana and Valeo Collaborate to Supply Complete 48-Volt Electric Vehicle Systems

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) and Valeo today announced a global collaboration to develop and supply 48-volt electric-vehicle systems for new-mobility applications, including low-speed electric and hybrid e-AWD vehicles. The first system is scheduled to launch in early 2020 with a major European automaker on series-produced cars.

The joint development will provide customers with complete electromechanical systems for three- and four-wheeled low-speed electric vehicles, as well as hybrid e-AWD applications for passenger cars and crossovers. The systems will be equipped with a Dana-designed Spicer® Electrified™ e-Gearbox, and a Valeo-developed electric motor and inverter.

"Our collaboration with Valeo enables us to deliver a complete 48-volt electric vehicle e-Propulsion system that immediately meets the needs of customers," said Bob Pyle, president of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies for Dana Incorporated. "Dana continues to expand its offerings for hybrid and electric vehicles to offer a complete range of turn-key solutions for the rapidly changing mobility market."

The Dana-Valeo 48-volt systems are comprehensive, low-maintenance, and affordable solutions that easily can be tailored for all types of low-speed electric and hybrid AWD vehicles.

Xavier Dupont, president of Valeo's Powertrain Systems business group, commented: "Combining Dana's e-Gearbox mechanisms with Valeo's 48-volt systems, the end-to-end solutions developed through the partnership will contribute to the rise of affordable vehicle electrification. This undertaking strengthens Valeo's leading position in low-voltage electrification, a technology that will be featured in one-third of cars manufactured worldwide by 2030."

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at www.dana.com.

About Valeo

Valeo is an automotive supplier, partner to all automakers worldwide. As a technology company, Valeo proposes innovative products and systems that contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and to the development of intuitive driving. In 2018, the Group generated sales of 19.3 billion euros and invested 13% of its original equipment sales in Research and Development. At December 31, 2018, Valeo had 186 plants, 21 research centers, 38 development centers and 15 distribution platforms, and employed 113,600 people in 33 countries worldwide. Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. Learn more at www.valeo.com.

