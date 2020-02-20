Dana Announces Electrification, Digital Product Training Sessions at 2020 Technology and Maintenance Council Annual Meeting

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it will conduct interactive, technician-focused training sessions covering electrification systems and technologies, as well as other key Dana offerings, during next week's 2020 Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting. Taking place in Dana's booth, No. 3403, the sessions will be available during exhibition hours Feb. 25-26.

Dana subject matter experts will present on primary aspects of vehicle electrification, including high-voltage safety, and electric-vehicle (EV) architecture, operation, and maintenance. The company will also offer training for its digital offerings, including Rhombus™ TireAnalytics and the efficient procurement of the right replacement parts through Dana's e-commerce platform. The training sessions feature Cristy Lee a skilled technician, multi-media personality, motorsports reporter, avid motorcyclist, and host of Dana's Driveline Forensics technician training series.

"TMC is an important opportunity for Dana to interact with the foremost maintenance management professionals about technology specifications and best practices in vehicle maintenance," said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems for Dana. "As a leader in conventional and electrified driveline technologies, these training sessions allow us to share our component and systems expertise and knowledge with this important audience."

Each EV-focused session will be interactive, featuring an electric-equipped chassis, and will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, during exhibition hours as follows:

10:30 to 10:45 a.m. – High-voltage Safety

11:00 to 11:15 a.m. – Electric Vehicle Architecture

11:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Electric Vehicle Operation

Noon to 12:15 p.m. – Electric Vehicle Maintenance

12:30 to 12:45 p.m. – Uptime with Rhombus™ TireAnalytics

1:00 to 1:15 p.m. – DanaAftermarket.com

1:30 to 1:45 p.m. – Electric Vehicle Architecture

2:00 to 2:15 p.m. – Electric Vehicle Maintenance

Training sessions will continue Wednesday, Feb. 26, during exhibition hours as follows:

8:45 to 9:00 a.m. – High-voltage Safety

9:15 to 9:30 a.m. – Electric Vehicle Architecture

9:45 to 10:00 a.m. – Electric Vehicle Operation

10:15 to 10:30 a.m. – Electric Vehicle Maintenance

10:45 to 11:00 a.m. – Uptime with Rhombus™ TireAnalytics

11:15 to 11:30 a.m. – DanaAftermarket.com

11:45 a.m. to Noon – Electric Vehicle Architecture

12:15 to 12:30 p.m. – Electric Vehicle Maintenance

Dana will host these interactive training sessions, as well as feature its comprehensive lineup of Spicer Electrified™ systems, traditional driveline technologies, and other solutions for commercial vehicles in booth 3403 at the TMC annual meeting, Feb. 24-27.

About Cristy Lee

Cristy Lee is an automotive TV personality, host, reporter, and spokesperson best known for her work with the MotorTrend (formerly Velocity) network, and has been seen on many different automotive programs as a TV host and reporter, including Garage Squad, All Girls Garage, Barrett-Jackson – Collector Car Auctions LIVE on MotorTrend and Discovery Channel, X Games on ESPN/ABC, World Superbike, MotoGP and MotoAmerica on beIN Sports, TORQ: Off-Road Truck Racing, RallyCross, Monster Jam on Fox/SPEED Channel, and several other racing series across different networks.

When she's not in front of the camera, Cristy spends her free time on two-wheels on the street, track, or dirt, or behind the wheel at the racetrack, auto cross, or drag strip. As a true gearhead, Cristy Lee enjoys time in her own garage at home working on motorcycles – prepping for the next track weekend, ride, or making post-race repairs. Currently, Cristy has a 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix convertible in the garage, a family member's car, which she is in the process of restoring. To learn more about Cristy Lee, visit cristylee.tv.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 34 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019. Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

