Dana Announces Enhancements to Spicer® SPL® Series Driveshafts, Providing Improved Efficiency and Performance

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today enhancements to its Spicer® SPL® Series driveshafts for improved overall efficiency and increased performance. The improvements underscore Dana's ongoing commitment to its core driveline technologies, providing solutions for evolving customer application requirements.

"As a market leader in driveshaft technologies, Dana remains resolute in providing innovative products that meet emerging market needs," said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Solutions. "Building on our legacy of engineering and manufacturing expertise, we continue to leverage our core driveline technologies, further optimizing performance and dependability."

The product enhancements will be available immediately for the Spicer medium-duty SPL series, while updates to the heavy-duty SPL series will be available in late spring 2020. All new driveshafts and related componentry will be completely interchangeable with current SPL product on the market.

Medium-Duty SPL Series

Dana has made improvements to its medium-duty SPL series, including a maximum torque rating increase of up to 15 percent for the SPL170 model and an up to seven percent increase for the SPL140 model. These increases are achieved and confirmed through rigorous testing, improvements in analytical techniques, improved processes and materials, and extensive benchmarking of competitive products. The enhanced medium-duty SPL product will target multiple applications, allowing for rightsizing and the use of an optimum driveshaft, improving efficiency and cost.

Heavy-Duty SPL Series

The SPL170 and SPL250 heavy-duty series will incorporate another evolution of an improved, patented seal design, providing extended durability. The new composite sealing package will provide even greater resistance against environmental influence, further increasing performance life.

Dana will feature the new SPL series driveshafts as part of its traditional driveline technologies, as well as its comprehensive lineup of Spicer Electrified™ systems, and other solutions for commercial vehicles in booth 3403 at the TMC annual meeting, Feb. 24-27.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 34 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019. Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

