Dana Awarded Powertrain Product of the Year at Power Progress Summit 2024

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced that it has earned the Powertrain Product of the Year Award for its Spicer™ eSP502 e-Transmission with Power Take-off (PTO) at the Power Progress Summit 2024 held in Chicago on Oct. 1-2.

The award recognizes Dana's commitment to zero emissions — offering OEMs an easily integrated, fully electric driveline system to enhance the sustainability of their applications.

"Being honored with the Powertrain Product of the Year Award is a special recognition showcasing a commitment to groundbreaking technology and Dana's dedication to a sustainable future," said Craig Price, Senior Vice President and President of Dana's Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. "This is a truly flexible platform in a compact package — supporting the electrification of construction and material handling applications and merging both driveline and work functions into one powerful system."

The Dana Spicer™ eSP502 e-Transmission with PTO features a dual motor, two-speed powershift transmission with an independently controllable power take-off. The addition of the PTO allows for vehicle-level optimization, lowering the total required installed power. PTO power is managed by controlled utilization of the electromotors, enabling independent operation of work functions and the wheels. If maximum tractive effort is required, the PTO can be disconnected to direct the full installed electromotor power to the drive function.

With superior performance under all conditions, the system delivers maximum efficiency while ensuring functional safety compliance. It also reduces the number of motors and inverters required and permits smooth operation during gear shift and power balancing.

The Power Progress Awards are determined by an independent panel of judges representing decades of industry expertise. Dana technologies have been recognized with four previous awards from the Diesel Progress Summit.

Dana's complete lineup of drive and motion technologies for the off-highway market can be viewed by visiting dana.com/markets/off-highway.

