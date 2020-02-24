Dana Broadens Technician Training Series to Include Axle-Focused Maintenance and Inspection Videos

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has broadened its "Driveline Forensics" commercial-vehicle technician training series to include maintenance and inspection videos covering front non-drive steer axles and rear-drive axle carriers.

"We are pleased to continue expanding the 'Driveline Forensics' series, providing valuable insights and training for commercial-vehicle technicians, whether they are new to the field or industry veterans," said Mark Wallace, president of Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems for Dana. "These training courses serve an important purpose in sufficiently preparing today's technicians to service and maintain evolving vehicle and component technologies."

The "Driveline Forensics" series features short, easy-to-follow training sessions. While technical in nature, the videos are designed with a unique, fun style to keep the audience engaged and eager to continue with more videos in the series.

The latest training topic to be added to the series covers steer axle inspection. New courses coming in March 2020 include:

Steer axle lubrication

Drive axle inspection

Drive axle carrier assembly removal

Drive axle carrier assembly prep and replacement

Dana will continue to expand the "Driveline Forensics" series throughout 2020. The videos are currently available at dana.com/commercial-vehicles under the Tools and Training tabs.

The "Driveline Forensics" series is hosted by Cristy Lee, skilled technician, multi-media personality, motorsports reporter, and avid motorcyclist. During this week's 2020 Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting, Lee will be hosting electrification and key product training sessions in Dana's booth, No. 3403, Tuesday, February 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. ET, and Wednesday, February 26, from 8:45 a.m. to noon ET.

About Cristy Lee

Cristy Lee is an automotive TV personality, host, reporter, and spokesperson best known for her work with the MotorTrend (formerly Velocity) network, and has been seen on many different automotive programs as a TV host and reporter, including Garage Squad, All Girls Garage, Barrett-Jackson – Collector Car Auctions LIVE on MotorTrend and Discovery Channel, X Games on ESPN/ABC, World Superbike, MotoGP and MotoAmerica on beIN Sports, TORQ: Off-Road Truck Racing, RallyCross, Monster Jam on Fox/SPEED Channel, and several other racing series across different networks.

When she's not in front of the camera, Cristy spends her free time on two-wheels on the street, track, or dirt, or behind the wheel at the racetrack, auto cross, or drag strip. As a true gearhead, Cristy Lee enjoys time in her own garage at home working on motorcycles – prepping for the next track weekend, ride, or making post-race repairs. Currently, Cristy has a 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix convertible in the garage, a family member's car, which she is in the process of restoring. To learn more about Cristy Lee, visit cristylee.tv.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 34 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019. Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

