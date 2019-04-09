Dana Captures Automotive News PACE Award for Spicer® AdvanTEK® Ultra™ Axle System

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) was awarded a 2019 Automotive News PACE Award last night for its Spicer® AdvanTEK® Ultra™ axle system, which exceeds the efficiency performance of all other axles on the market by approximately 30 percent. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual Automotive News PACE Awards, which honor automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance.

To support its customers' search for efficiency improvements in vehicles powered by internal-combustion engines, including hybrid powertrains, Dana leveraged its driveline expertise to design and manufacture a more efficient axle. The axle system sets the new standard for axle efficiency, achieved through extensive analysis and creative problem solving, and verified through comprehensive benchmarking.

"Our engineers challenged conventional wisdom by flipping the traditional axle-engineering process on its head, redesigning the axle from the inside out – and it paid off for our customers and vehicle owners," said Bob Pyle, president of Dana Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies. "We are truly honored to have the PACE Award judges recognize the hurdles our team overcame and the outstanding gains in efficiency we have achieved with the creation of our AdvanTEK Ultra axle system."

Dana's reliable design addresses energy losses related to oil churning and gear and bearing friction, while maintaining product durability and improving noise, vibration, and harshness performance.

"Since the introduction of the encased universal joint, Dana has continuously pushed the limits of what is possible with its driveline technology," said Christophe Dominiak, chief technology officer for Dana. "Our AdvanTEK Ultra axle system is yet another example of how we continue to cultivate the innovative mindset that has been the foundation of Dana's business for more than 100 years."

This marks the sixth time Dana has earned a PACE Award. Dana received its award on April 8 at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, it is a people-centric organization and has been named a top employer of choice around the world, including significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

About the Automotive News PACE Awards

The Automotive News Premier Automotive Suppliers' Contribution to Excellence (PACE) Awards is recognized around the world as the industry benchmark for automotive innovation. The award recognizes international automotive organizations that bring game changing innovations to their OEM customers and the automotive industry. The PACE Awards program welcomes entries from all suppliers to automotive OEMs. Applicants and winners have come from six continents including large and small companies supplying production parts, materials, capital equipment, and services. The award is presented by Automotive News and the Automotive Parts Manufacturing Association.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.dana.com

