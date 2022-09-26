Dana Earns Automotive News PACE Award for Integration of Complete Battery Electric Vehicle e-Propulsion and e-Power Systems

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated ( NYSE: DAN) has earned a 2022 Automotive News PACE Award for its for Spicer Electrified™ Complete Battery Electric e-Propulsion and e-Power System. The awards were presented last week at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.

Now in its 28th year, the prestigious PACE Awards program recognizes suppliers for game-changing technologies that deliver superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance. Dana earned the award following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges, including a comprehensive written application and an in-depth virtual site visit.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by the Automotive News PACE judges for our commitment to delivering innovation that has a direct and substantial impact for our customers as they deliver the next generation of electric vehicles," said Christophe Dominiak, senior vice president and chief technology officer for Dana. "Dana's ability to integrate and upfit our complete package of e-Propulsion and e-Power systems enables our customers to meet the rapidly approaching regulatory requirements and respond to the increase in demand for sustainable clean-energy solutions."

Dana's complete e-Propulsion and e-Power systems provide customers with a turnkey solution for the design, development, integration, and upfitting of electrified technologies to the vehicle chassis. This fully integrated electric vehicle solution leverages Dana's core technologies in electric vehicle architecture, vertically integrated systems engineering, and core product portfolio in integrated electric systems to accelerate the time to deliver vehicles to market.

The e-Propulsion system delivers the motion for the vehicle by leveraging Dana's expertise in high-voltage motors and inverters, driveline technologies, and thermal management to optimize for the vehicle's duty cycle, while achieving the highest levels of functional safety and best-in-class efficiency.

The Dana developed and integrated e-Power system is responsible for generating, storing, and managing the energy for the vehicle to support the vehicle's electrified auxiliary systems, including the onboard charger, charge controller, junction box, and high-and low-voltage electrical accessories. The entire vehicle platform is supported by Dana's system-and vehicle-level software and controls and embedded control platform.

This is the third innovation award for this system, having been recognized last year with the New Power Technology Award and the Achievement of the Year Award at the 2021 Diesel Progress Summit and Awards.

Dana began supplying its complete e-Propulsion and e-Power systems in 2020, and its technologies are featured on a number of customer programs, including Kenworth, Peterbilt, and Lonestar Specialty Vehicles.

